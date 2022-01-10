Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,086 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59,817.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 144,758 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGAL opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

