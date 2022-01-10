Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 330 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

