Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Cut by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP traded down $66.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,077.62. 23,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,083. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,471.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,637.90.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

