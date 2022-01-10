Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Drops By 21.4%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 147,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in CONX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CONX by 101.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,818,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CONX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONX by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 547,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,020. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

