Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Drops By 25.2%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.68% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

