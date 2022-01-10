Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 21.6%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 664,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXF stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Dunxin Financial has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

