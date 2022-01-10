Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Increases By 20.0%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FSFG opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $195.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

