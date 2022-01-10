Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Drops By 16.6%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 958,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.71 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

