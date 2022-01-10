Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declines By 20.6%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 940,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 2,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,150. The company has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

