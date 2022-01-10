Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Declines By 19.5%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.