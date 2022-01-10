Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Declines By 20.4%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luokung Technology by 321.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

LKCO stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Luokung Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.