Short Interest in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declines By 27.1%

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

In related news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

