Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Declines By 29.7%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $34.78 on Monday. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

