Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Drops By 20.0%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,082.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $30.10 on Monday. Park Lawn has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRRWF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.