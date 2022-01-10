Short Interest in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Declines By 23.3%

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.