Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Decreases By 16.3%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 158,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $5.05 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

