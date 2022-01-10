Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Decreases By 16.3%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 158,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ GROW opened at $5.05 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.