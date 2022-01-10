Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Decreases By 17.5%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $308.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.70 and a 200 day moving average of $324.09. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

