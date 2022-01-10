Short Interest in WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Drops By 16.8%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,444,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 1,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

WLYYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

