Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declines By 25.8%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of EOD opened at $5.79 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

