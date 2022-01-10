Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

