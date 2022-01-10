SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $25.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

