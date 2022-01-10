Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,935 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.52. 401,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,511,699. The stock has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

