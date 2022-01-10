Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 496 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.40. The stock had a trading volume of 249,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

