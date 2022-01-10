Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,805 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 122,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.