Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 4,537 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.84. 126,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,029. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

