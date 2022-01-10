Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $9.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $501.29. 64,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,346. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $622.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

