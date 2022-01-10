Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $56.01 on Monday, hitting $2,684.33. 54,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,908.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,789.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

