Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.95. 304,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,164,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

