Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $51.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,688.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,721.55 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,918.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,813.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

