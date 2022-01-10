Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 4,023 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,497,975. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.