Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 9,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.