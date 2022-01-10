Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

