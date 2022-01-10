Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.00. 86,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,480. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.