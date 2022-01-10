Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,140. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.92 and a 200 day moving average of $268.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.28.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

