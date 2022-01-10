Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

TSLX stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

