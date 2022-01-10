SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 678,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SKM opened at $25.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.3867 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.