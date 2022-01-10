SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 954,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after buying an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 148.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 158,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 94,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 68.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

