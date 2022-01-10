SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post sales of $381.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.30 million. SLM posted sales of $366.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after buying an additional 955,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after purchasing an additional 652,411 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SLM by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after purchasing an additional 637,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,064. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

