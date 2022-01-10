Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11%

This table compares Smart Share Global and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 14.83 $128.56 million $1.94 64.57

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smart Share Global and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Match Group 0 5 13 0 2.72

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus target price of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 471.97%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $169.12, indicating a potential upside of 35.00%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Smart Share Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

