Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Paul Baker Purchases 50,000 Shares

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) insider Paul Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,276.78).

Shares of Smiths News stock traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 38.17 ($0.51). 1,170,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,675. The firm has a market cap of £94.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.38. Smiths News plc has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.64).

Get Smiths News alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNWS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.