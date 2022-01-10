Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 807.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.02.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $299.68 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

