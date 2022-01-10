SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

