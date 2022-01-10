Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

