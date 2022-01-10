SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $448.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $248.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $80,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

