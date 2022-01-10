Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Soligenix by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 135,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soligenix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 55,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 103.87% and a negative net margin of 1,663.94%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

