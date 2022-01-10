SOMESING (SSX) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $141.73 million and $2.61 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.20 or 0.07436728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,615.00 or 0.99857820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003145 BTC.

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

