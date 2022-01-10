South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.38. 282,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,069,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

