South Dakota Investment Council Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,606. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

