South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $366.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

