South Dakota Investment Council Sells 32,600 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 559,171 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

